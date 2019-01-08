Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

London menswear brand Cottweiler debuted their fall 2019 show under a dimly-lit east side garage, with the theme "the lost art of cruising." The immersive world of the show was designed to replicate a private public space where people find others to bang, but taken even more literally, with moss-covered urinals lining the runway's edges and a fenced border recalling the shadowy sections of public parks.

Cruising, for a brief history lesson, is a term that became popular in the mid-seventies and early-eighties, used to describe the explicitly gay activity of men seeking sexual chance encounters in public. The carnal nature of this most natural pre-Grindr activity has since died down in popularity at the advent of, well, Grindr.

Related | A-Cold-Wall*'s Menswear Is Bird Box-Proof

So to preserve cruising's lost art, Cottweiler's collection cleverly featured clothes in earthy tones and styles reminiscent of the era it evokes: shades of green, black, and midnight blue are mixed with bold, arty, and very gay prints. To really riff on the theme, there are eighties gay daddy/club kid staples like high-waisted acid-wash jeans, jumpsuits, silk shirting, sporty hats and trousers, and chunky athletic footwear.

And, of course, the men modeling the clothes are the sort of good-looking men one would hope to see on their own cruising adventures, were that still a thing. At the risk of dating myself, because I've sworn off those horrid apps where #masc4masc gays spew their self-hate onto each other in the name of casual sex, I can affirm that cruising actually is still a thing. But trigger warning if you're triggered: whether you're gettin' it in online or IRL, be safe!

That said, because I enjoy a bit of a thrill, I have had plenty of my own (mis)adventures in parks, adult bookstores, steam rooms, and more — and I know I'm hardly alone. So Cottweiler's latest collection, both a history lesson and applicable for life today, is perfect for when I feel ready to be chic and low-key in the streets, and also a freak in public.

Photos via Imaxtree

Subscribe to Get More

You May Also Like