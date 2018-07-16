This past weekend, celebrities, social media influencers, brands, and avid beauty fans descended on Los Angeles for Beautycon 2018. The two-day festival, aimed at celebrating self-expression through the medium of makeup, was a whirlwind of panel discussions, meet-ups, tutorials, brand activations, and more.

To document the much-anticipated (and well-attended) event, PAPER sent West Hollywood-based YouTuber and photographer Connor Franta to capture its diverse array of attendees, including Queer Eye expert Jonathan Van Ness, New York artist Chella Man and viral sensation Jay Versace.

"My portrait studio aims to capture everyone in a colorful contrast to whatever light they already feel most comfortable in," 25-year-old Franta says. In keeping with that philosophy — and the Beautycon's goal to foster meaningful relationships in the cosmetics world — Franta's portraits are intimate portrayals of festival goers at their most confident.