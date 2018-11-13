Yesterday, Céline Dion hinted at a forthcoming collaboration with nununu, a clothing brand which according to its company mission statement aims to "introduce children to the wonderful mystery of minimalism." Today, she has unveiled the short film that will promote said collaboration. It manages to surpass even the new Detective Pikachu trailer in strangeness.

Defying genre, as well as all conventional approaches to screenwriting, the advertisement depicts Dion breaking into a children's hospital. There, she enters a room full of newborn babies, who are separated according to gender. She sprinkles black glitter on them, and the pink and blue signs are replaced with nununu logos. For this act of liberation, she is arrested by two wisecracking security guards.

"Our children. They are not really our children. As we are all just links in the never ending chain that is life," says Dion, as Christmas music plays in the background. It's a lot to take in.

Please, please watch the full video, below. Mainly so I can confirm that I'm not hallucinating.