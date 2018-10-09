It was arguably the biggest event at New York Fashion Week: at the Harper's Bazaar icons party, Cardi B threw her bloody red Elie Saab shoe at Nicki Minaj, capping off months of tension between the two. Since the fight, Cardi has stayed mostly silent (while Minaj sounded off on Queen Radio). She shared some thoughts in an Instagram post shortly after the brawl, writing that "when you mention my child... is when all bets are fuckin off!"

But in her new W cover story, with photos by the brilliant artist Mickalene Thomas, Cardi revealed more about the fight, confirming that she was angry at Minaj for making comments about her parenting. "For a while now she's been taking a lot of shots at me. I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going," she said. "I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter. I love my daughter. I'm a good-ass fucking mom. So for somebody that don't have a child to like that comment?"

Cardi had another message for those who thought the very fancy party wasn't an appropriate venue for the shoe throwing. "So many people want to say that party wasn't the time or the place, but I'm not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block." Fair!

Photo via Getty