Netflix has announced its very first music competition, Rhythm + Flow, set to premiere this time next year. A talent search for America's next hip hop star, it will be judged by three of the genre's big names: Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. They had me at music competition, but okay.
Rhythm & Flow, which counts John Legend as one of its producers, will "find fresh talent and help undiscovered hip-hop artists pursue their dreams." Cardi, Chance, and T.I. will be joined by "additional artists and industry VIPs" who will lend their guidance throughout the ten-episode series. The judges will travel to ten cities across America all up.
Related | CInterview: Cardi B Is Still Real
Cardi B is obviously no stranger to TV: she rose to fame as the breakout star of Love & Hip Hop: New York season six. T.I. has starred in a couple of reality shows, while Chance has the least camera experience. You get the feeling he'd be the nice judge, though.
If you think you've got what it takes, or just want to chill with Cardi, head here to get more info about the show's upcoming auditions.
Image via Getty