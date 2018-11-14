Netflix has announced its very first music competition, Rhythm + Flow, set to premiere this time next year. A talent search for America's next hip hop star, it will be judged by three of the genre's big names: Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. They had me at music competition, but okay.

​Rhythm & Flow​, which counts John Legend as one of its producers, will "find fresh talent and help undiscovered hip-hop artists pursue their dreams." Cardi, Chance, and T.I. will be joined by "additional artists and industry VIPs" who will lend their guidance throughout the ten-episode series. The judges will travel to ten cities across America all up.

Cardi B is obviously no stranger to TV: she rose to fame as the breakout star of Love & Hip Hop: New York season six. T.I. has starred in a couple of reality shows, while Chance has the least camera experience. You get the feeling he'd be the nice judge, though.