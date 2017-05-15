The come up is real: Cardi B has been nominated for two BET awards, Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist following years of hustle as first a stripper, then a rapper and social media and reality TV personality.

Cardi took to Twitter to share her excitement, dancing around in a towel and shower cap and saying, "Suck my dick!" Yes.

Cardi currently has two mixtapes out, Gangsta Bitch Music Volumes I & II. And as excited as she was for her nominations, her fans are celebrating even harder:



