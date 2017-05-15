The come up is real: Cardi B has been nominated for two BET awards, Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist following years of hustle as first a stripper, then a rapper and social media and reality TV personality.

Cardi took to Twitter to share her excitement, dancing around in a towel and shower cap and saying, "Suck my dick!" Yes.

Cardi B happy over her BET award nomination pic.twitter.com/zEdvRKqnlz

— DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) May 15, 2017

Cardi currently has two mixtapes out, Gangsta Bitch Music Volumes I & II. And as excited as she was for her nominations, her fans are celebrating even harder:

I'm so happy for Cardi B she has literally flourished over the past couple of years ❤️👏🏾👏🏾

— Noma (@Bluummenn) May 15, 2017

Cardi b really came from nothing and she made herself something even when mfs doubted her shit still did what she had to #Motivation

— Regina George👱🏾♀️ (@MyyOwnWorldd__) May 15, 2017

Cardi b only put out two mixtapes & now nominated for BET awards. I can't wait to see her win in general, go girl!!!!

— dєdє🍓 (@TheRealHer_____) May 15, 2017

Cardi B when she got that nominatee for that BET Award this let's you know no matter where you come from u can achieve @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/xIqtTVgF3l

— DKT (@darleneturner53) May 15, 2017

She went from Strip club, to reality tv, made it to Elle & Vogue & getting nominated for awards shows.....SHE DID EVERY BIT OF THAT https://t.co/4SEcIjX3u9

— Bonjour bitches (@swarovskitits) May 15, 2017

We gotta hear Cardi B's BET Award acceptance speech for the culture. Don't mess this up @BET https://t.co/8nQLjDwBO5

— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 15, 2017

I remember when Cardi B was stripping and making funny ass vines and ig videos and now she nominated for a BET Award... prosper sis. ✨

— alexis 🌌🦄 (@yungbrattt) May 15, 2017

I AM SO PROUDDDDD OF CARDI B LIKE YES GIRL I KNEW YOUR TIME WAS COMING ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

— asya ❣ (@Fly___ToASYA) May 15, 2017

Cardi B being nominated is a reminder to never let anyone deter you from your dreams. People doubted her music and look at her now!!!

— Stack Bundlez (@IamStephSimone) May 15, 2017

cardi b screaming suck a dick upon learning that she's been nominated for a bet award has given me all the strength I need today

— dim sum baby (@frigid_teen) May 15, 2017









[h/t Vibe]