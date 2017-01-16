And needless to say, we're a little overwhelmed.

That's right, in a new video posted to his Instagram, the one-and-only Detective Cameron Giles upped the nostalgia cycle ante by giving us a little taste of his new, "A Thousand Miles"-sampling single, "10,000 Miles". Just in case you were wondering what Cam'ron's favorite karaoke jam is.

That said, this is only a 30-second teaser, but the entire song will be out next week, according to Cam'ron. Even better, there's also an accompanying, Clifton Bell-directed "movie" due for the summer -- to which we can only say: "instant cult classic" -- preview both the song and the forthcoming film below.