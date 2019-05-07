The annual Met Gala theme is like a test, and the fiercely critical public loves to hold attendees accountable for arriving in red carpet looks that land.
This year, guests were told to take notes from Susan Sontag's 1964 essay on Camp ("love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration"), and many successfully pushed their red carpet moments to the edge, whether that meant carrying an exact replica of their head as an accessory (Jared Leto), unveiling four outfit changes (Lady Gaga), or dressing as a literal Chandelier (Katy Perry).
As Best and Worst Dressed lists flood the Internet, PAPER asked 25 experts in Camp (drag queens, nightlife legends, makeup artists, pop stars, actors) to choose their Top 5 looks from the 2019 Met Gala. We pooled their picks to find The Winner (Hamish Bowles), and The Runners Up (Janelle Monáe, Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, and Ezra Miller). See the Campiest outfits, below.
Photos via BFA