The annual Met Gala theme is like a test, and the fiercely critical public loves to hold attendees accountable for arriving in red carpet looks that land.

This year, guests were told to take notes from Susan Sontag's 1964 essay on Camp ("love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration"), and many successfully pushed their red carpet moments to the edge, whether that meant carrying an exact replica of their head as an accessory (Jared Leto), unveiling four outfit changes (Lady Gaga), or dressing as a literal Chandelier (Katy Perry).

As Best and Worst Dressed lists flood the Internet, PAPER asked 25 experts in Camp (drag queens, nightlife legends, makeup artists, pop stars, actors) to choose their Top 5 looks from the 2019 Met Gala. We pooled their picks to find The Winner (Hamish Bowles), and The Runners Up (Janelle Monáe, Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, and Ezra Miller). See the Campiest outfits, below.

Nicky Ottav, Artist Jared Leto (in Gucci)

Follow Nicky Ottav on Instagram (@nickyottav).

Patricia Field, Stylist Amy Fine Collins (in Thom Browne)

Follow Patricia Field on Instagram (@patriciafield).

Jovel, Model Laverne Cox (in Christian Siriano)

Follow Jovel on Instagram (@itsjovel).

Linux, Nightlife It Girl Janelle Monáe (in Christian Siriano)

Follow Linux on Instagram (@im_linux).

Benito Skinner, Comedian Zendaya (in Tommy Hilfiger)

Follow Benito Skinner on Instagram (@bennydrama7).

Daniel Lismore, Artist Celine Dion (in Oscar De La Renta)

Follow Daniel Lismore on Instagram (daniellismore).

Slayyyter, Pop Star Billy Porter (in the Blondes)

Follow Slayyyter on Instagram (@slayyyter).

Michael Musto, Writer Saoirse Ronan (in Gucci)

Follow Michael Musto on Instagram (@musto184).

Harrie Bradshaw, Designer Donatella Versace (in Versace)

Follow Harrie Bradshaw on Instagram (@harrie.bradshaw).

Alexis Stone, Drag Artist Kylie Jenner (in Versace)

Follow Alexis Stone on Instagram (@thealexisstone).

Johnny Cassanova, Artist Ezra Miller (in Burberry)

Follow Johnny Cassanova on Instagram (@johnnycassanova).

Anna Sui, Designer Naomi Campbell (in Valentino)

Follow Anna Sui on Instagram (@annasui).

Gabriel Held, Fashion Historian Liu Wen (in Thom Browne)

Follow Gabriel Held on Instagram (@gabriel_held_vintage).

Nails by Juan, Nail Artist Billy Porter (in The Blonds)

Follow Nails by Juan on Instagram (@nailsbyjuan.nyc)

Justin Tranter, Hitmaker Dee & Tommy Hilfiger (in Tommy Hilfiger)

Follow Justin Tranter on Instagram (@tranterjustin).

Mickey Boardman, PAPER Editorial Director Katy Perry (in Moschino)

Follow Mickey Boardman on Instagram (askmrmickey).

Jodie Harsh, Drag Queen Gwen Stefani (in Moschino)

Follow Jodie Harsh on Instagram (@jodieharsh).

Darian Darling, Makeup Artist Violet Chachki (in Moschino)

Follow Darian Darling on Instagram (@moidariandarling).

Ladyfag, Nightlife Legend Lena Waithe (in Pyer Moss)

Follow Ladyfag on Instagram (@ladyfag).

Raisa Flowers, Makeup Artist Kelela (in Paco Rabanne)

Follow Raisa Flowers on Instagram (@raisaflowers).

Dorian Electra, Pop Star Zazie Beetz (in Thom Browne)

Follow Dorian Electra on Instagram (@dorianelectra).

HaraJuku, Drag Queen Aquaria (in Galliano)

Follow HaraJuku on Instagram (@harajuku.nyc).

Isaac Mizrahi, Designer RuPaul (in Zaldy)

Follow Isaac Mizrahi on Instagram (@isaacmizrahiny).

Ruby Fox, Drag Queen Kim Kardashian (in Mugler)

Follow Ruby Fox on Instagram (@rubyfoxny).

Debi Mazar, Actress Katy Perry (in Moschino)

Follow Debi Mazar on Instagram (@debimazar).

Patrick McDonald, Fashion Icon Lady Gaga (in Brandon Maxwell)

Follow Patrick McDonald on Instagram (@dandyofnewyork).