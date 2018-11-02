Naomi Campbell and M.I.A. Star In Burberry's Festive Campaign

No need to do a double take: Burberry's newest campaign for the 2018 holiday season is upon us.

The campaign reveal, which features a lineup of Burberry festive campaign favorites like Matt Smith and Naomi Campbell, was shot and directed by British artist Juno Calypso. In addition to Smith and Campbell, the series includes portraits of Juno Calypso herself, Kristin Scott Thomas, M.I.A., and Naomi Campbell's mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell.

Juno Calypso

The photographs focus in on the campaign's stars in solitary portraits that show off pieces from Riccardo Tisci's debut collection. They're spliced and replicated intentionally, at once isolating and distorting the models' connections to the camera. Each model dons some element of Burberry's iconic history; tartan fabrics, elegant jackets, and statement scarves make small appearances in the reveal.

This announcement follows the anxiously awaited Spring 2019 collection from the former Givenchy Creative Director after Christopher Bailey's monumental departure from the beloved brand. The full campaign will premiere across all Burberry channels on November 13th.