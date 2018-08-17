BRB Buying: Alan Crocetti’s 90s Tribal Tattoo Necklace

London-based jeweler Alan Crocetti studied womenswear design at Central Saint Martins. During his senior year at the illustrious institution, the Brazilian transplant began dabbling in jewelry. Eventually, Crocetti's work caught the eye of fellow designers including A Sai Ta of Asai and GMBH creative directors Benjamin Alexander Huseby and Serhat Isik, who invited him to collaborate on jewelry for their ready-to-wear collections. Known for his gender fluid gold and silver pieces, the designer's aesthetic is informed by human anatomy, architecture, art, and 1990s nostalgia. Here, Crocetti reimagines the bro-y tribal tattoo—think frat guys in tank tops and Vin Diesel in XXX (2002)—as a charming, gilded sterling silver pendant on a lithe box chain.

Image Courtesy of Alan Crocetti / Product Image Via Matches Fashion