In case there were any lingering doubts, Bella Hadid and erstwhile boyfriend The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) are back together. The singer shared an extensive slideshow on Instagram for Hadid's 22nd birthday on October 9th (today!). And what a slideshow it is.

The Weeknd shared a lot of photos of Hadid kissing his face. She kisses his face at hip downtown restaurant Lucien. She kisses his face at an Italian place. She kisses his face in a field (perhaps at Mama Yolanda's farm upstate). So much face kissing! They also almost kiss at a basketball game, karaoke, and in an infinity room. They make out in an undetermined location. He kisses her face at a bar, and she kisses his hand while soaking in a bathtub full of rose petals.

Many congrats to Bella Hadid and The Weeknd. And happy birthday, Bella! She is a Libra, and Libras are very chill people who appreciate justice and beauty. Good for her!

Photo via Getty