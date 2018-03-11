Balenciaga first debuted their political, Bernie Sanders-inspired statement pieces in their Fall/Winter 2017 collection. And although creative director Demna Gvasalia denies that the designs were political or inspired by "The Bern," this has been exactly what made the collection such a hit, grabbing the attention of both hypebeasts and American voters that year.

Now the logo is back, this time on Balenciaga's leather Piscine Flat Sandals in "bleu ocean" at $595. Only this time, "2017" is out of the picture. Apt because, well, it's 2018 anyway and that political moment has passed.

Still, you're bound to get anyone's attention wearing these bad boys as soon as the warm weather hits.

