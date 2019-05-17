Ava Max burst onto the pop scene in fall 2018 with an asymmetrical ice blonde 'do and a dream; her song "Sweet but Psycho" skyrocketed on the charts and was a staple entry on every Spotify workout playlist for months. The song, now certified platinum in the United States, cemented Max as a new and powerful voice in the ever-growing dance pop stratosphere.

Now, Max will be making her Pride debut at Jake Resnicow's PrideFestival Tea Dance at the all new rooftop of Pier 17 on June 29, 2019, alongside Eurovision superstar Conchita Wurst. Resnicow, who's been producing massive Pride events in the city since 2010, is particularly excited to invite Max to the stage this year, telling PAPER, "I've always been a big fan of Ava. She's such a talented artist. Many have made comparisons to Lady Gaga and Sia. She's truly special."

This year's Pride weekend is especially exciting for New Yorkers because of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, marking a half-a-century history of the modern fight for gay rights in the United States. The world will flock to Manhattan in June for tons of official and unofficial World Pride festivities, including music festivals, concerts, parties, parades, drag shows, and so much more.

The events on Resnicow's roster range from the Ava Max-headlined Tea Dance to the massive Javits Center-located We Party PRIDE FESTIVAL, with none other than the legend Cyndi Lauper herself performing. There will be no shortage of events to attend during Pride, so get your flights booked, schedule off, and get ready shake it all weekend long.

PAPER caught up with Ava Max in preparation for her Tea Dance announcement about her excitement to perform new songs, her fans' reactions to her singles, and her favorite LGBTQ+ icon.

How have you felt about the reaction to your singles so far? It's been amazing and overwhelming! I would have never expected any of this happen, let alone how fast my music has been spreading and connecting.

Which song in your discography are you most excited to perform live? "Salt," because it's the song I haven't officially released and I think it's become a fan favorite, but also secretly my favorite too. Who knows, it might even be on the album.

Why did you choose to perform for Pride here in NYC?

For one, I support the LGBTQ community and want them to feel as proud of themselves as possible. My song "So Am I" is all about inclusivity, and I'm extra excited to perform this song at pride. Also, I grew up on the East Coast — what up, NYC! I feel super honored to even be invited to perform at this year's World Pride. So thank you, and I cannot wait to sing, dance, and party with all of you!

Is this your first time celebrating at a pride festival?

I've gone to pride festivals before, but I've never performed at one. I cannot wait!

Are you working on a full length record? Will you be performing any new songs at the Pride event?

I am definitely working on a full-length record, which I'm thrilled for everyone to hear. I don't want to spoil the show.

Who is your favorite LGBTQ+ icon, and why do you admire them? (Could be an artist, an activist, anyone!)

I love Gigi Gorgeous. Actually, she reached out to me on Instagram to tell me that she supports me and my music. It was really sweet and I hope to meet her someday.

