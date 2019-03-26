It's always hard to pick a favorite Queer Eye cast member. However, if we're basing the metrics solely on thirst, the ever-earnest Antoni Porowski would obviously be at the top of everyone's "To Do" list.

Needless to say, Antoni has quickly captured pop culture imagination thanks to his idiosyncrasies and wholesome good looks, so it was only a matter of time until someone spoofed our favorite food expert.

Coming courtesy of none other than Instagram comedian Benito Skinner, the skit is eerily spot-on. Complete with an adorable neck kerchief, a hint of Canadian cadence, and a nice shot of his abs (of course), we spend an afternoon with "Antoni" in Seattle's Pike Place Market where he gushes over everything from flowers picked at the "gardens of Kanazawa, Japan" to some spicy chili paste that he apparently loves to sometimes rub on "JVN's nipples."



The only thing missing, in my opinion, is some smudgy guyliner. But, other than that, 10/10.

Watch the entire video in all its glory, below. It is, as "Antoni" says, "so precocious."