The all-star cast for Ocean's 8--the all female reboot of the Ocean's 11 franchise-- just took its stellar member count up one notch, by adding Anna Wintour.

Well, the fearsome fashion icon will be making a cameo, during a recreation of the annual Met Ball, which Wintour oversees; the Ball is reportedly where the ladies' heist takes place.

The full cast includes Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling Dakota Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkafina, and of course, Rihanna.

Ms. Fenty should have no problem stealing the Ball.

