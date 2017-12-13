When you think of L.A. landmarks, of course there's the Hollywood sign, the Chinese Theatre, the Walk of Fame — and Angelyne.

With her trademark bleached blonde hair, va-va-va-voom physique, eye-catching billboards and hot pink Corvette, Angelyne has been an iconic — and mythical — part of the L.A. scene since the 1980s. Long before reality television or social media was challenging the entertainment industry's monopoly on minting stars, Angelyne was creating her own legend, one sign above the freeway at a time.

Now, over three decades since she first burst into the city's consciousness, she's still at it with new billboards (her most recent just wrapped its run on Cahuenga Boulevard this fall), a new pink Corvette (she says she's hosting a raffle where entrants can win a free ride -- you just have to email angelynebillboardqueen@gmail.com) and a new single, "Hearts," for which she's also filming a music video. The new track is "erotic," Angelyne says. "It's almost embarrassingly sexy."

Along with these new creative projects — which also include appearing in James Franco's upcoming The Disaster Artist — the blonde bombshell has found time to become an ordained minister at "the same place where Lady Gaga got her ordination." She's dearly beloved, indeed.

