Altuzarra is Auctioning Two NYFW Tickets In Support of Planned Parenthood
Echoing their women empowerment ethos, luxury fashion brand Altuzarra is auctioning off two tickets to its New York Fashion Week show this Sunday night with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.
Since President Trump's Inauguration, Planned Parenthood has been under attack with threats of possible defunding. Donations are a crucial step in making sure this nonprofit stands strong. Altuzarra declared its support of the nonprofit on Instagram this week, along with details of how to participate in the auction.
Header via Twitter
Comments (
)