Echoing their women empowerment ethos, luxury fashion brand Altuzarra is auctioning off two tickets to its New York Fashion Week show this Sunday night with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

Since President Trump's Inauguration, Planned Parenthood has been under attack with threats of possible defunding. Donations are a crucial step in making sure this nonprofit stands strong. Altuzarra declared its support of the nonprofit on Instagram this week, along with details of how to participate in the auction.



Even if jetting off to New York for fashion week isn't on your radar, you can still show your support and donate here

