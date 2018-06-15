Alice Glass Regains Control After an Abusive Relationship

Singer-songwriter and former front woman of electronic band Crystal Castles Alice Glass has just released a new single and Lucas David-directed video for the song "Mine," which features Drag Race's Violet Chachki. The video comes after her self-titled debut EP, which was released last August, and a number of singles including "Forgiveness" and "Cease and Desist." Related I Viva Las Violet

In the foggy, darkly-lit video, Glass drinks black tea, brandishes a skull, and displays an ominous dagger. She later depicts herself lying in a casket, ostensibly at her own funeral, though she eventually opens her eyes and appears to be alive. Glass says the video is about her experiences surviving an abusive relationship. Last October, she accused Ethan Kath, her former Crystal Castles bandmate, of rape and assault.