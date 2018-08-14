Leon Bridges Inspired AHLEM's New Eyewear Capsule

Paris-born, Los Angeles-based designer Ahlem Manai-Platt's eponymous eyewear label won the 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. Since then, her handcrafted frames have amassed a loyal following. Leon Bridges, the R&B singer from Fort Worth, Texas whose single "Coming Home" has gone viral on Spotify, counts himself among Ahlem's growing fanbase.

On September 10th, Platt will unveil a capsule collection of 50 frames inspired by "Bad Bad News," a track from Bridges' 2015 album Good Thing. The album title is etched into the temples of the gold-platted aviators, while the accompanying clip-ons are engraved with Leon's lyrics "alright, alright, all day all night." Fitted with titanium nose pads and hunter green and yellow lenses, the capsule's sunglasses express the soulful, self-assured spirit of the Grammy-nominated artist's music.

Along with each purchase, shoppers will receive a two hand-stitched glasses cases and a vinyl edition of Good Thing. Seventy percent of the sales proceeds from the limited-edition capsule will benefit Westminster Elementary School in Venice Beach, California. Available for pre-order at Ahlem.com, the style will also be sold at the brand's Abbot Kinney store in Venice and Fred Segal's optical boutique Framed Ewe.

Images Courtesy of Ahlem