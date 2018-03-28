Following a long, wonderful line of hip-hop icons who pay homage to their moms (and with Mother's Day coming soon!), 2 Chainz drops his new video for "Proud," featuring YG and Offset. From the first frame of the rapper born Tauheed Epps's mom rocking Gucci sneakers on to the feel-good in-the-streets block party that follows, "Proud" is a real treat and one that fills us with unabashed joy on this cloudy day.

YG and Offset's moms appear, too, as does a whole crew of other mothers and grandmothers, outfitted with red bandannas, pink denim, are-they-Chanel sunglasses, etc, and it's incredibly fly. All the men in the video hold up signs saying "IM JUST TRYNA MAKE MY MOMMA PROUD," among other messages from the song's lyrics about how, when it comes down to it, your mom (or whatever maternal figure you have in your life, even if it's a pop star you stan for — lookin' at you, Lana) just wants you to be the best version of yourself. Who can't down with that? (And I mean, it can be argued that even Mommie Dearest's version of Joan Crawford wanted ~the best~ for daughter Christina, but that's a different topic for another day).



Anyway, every other music video you'll see aside from "God's Plan" and virtually everything by Beyoncé, is pretty much cancelled.

Photo via YouTube