Ever since she first teamed up with her stylist Law Roach all those years ago, Zendaya's evolution into fashion darling and style icon has been nothing short of brilliant. Now, in a full-circle moment, Roach has styled her again for her first Valentino campaign, her debut as the face of a fashion maison. (She's previously starred in beauty ads for Lancome and as ambassador for the jeweler Bulgari.)

"The reason why we chose Zendaya as the new face for Valentino is because she perfectly embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for, today," Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli said in a statement. "She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well."

The campaign shows Zendaya perched atop a wooden bench holding the Italian brand's new Garavani Roman Stud bag, which was unveiled at their Fall 2020 show in Milan earlier this year. For the Emmy-winning actress, the excitement is mutual.

"I am honored to have been chosen as the face of Valentino," she said. "I'm so excited to begin this amazing collaboration with Pierpaolo and the entire Valentino family."