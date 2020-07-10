Since making its runway debut in January 2019, Casablanca has taken audiences on a visual journey from the northern lakes of Italy to the tropics of Brazil.

For Spring 2021, which debuts tomorrow as a digital presentation (menswear brands are skipping runway shows this season), Creative Director Charaf Tajer took inspiration from the Hawaiian coasts after visiting the island with his team. His short stay of a few days ended up lasting a month, however, due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.

The unexpected quarantine in such a paradisiacal retreat ultimately informed his next collection, which is titled "After the Rain Comes the Rainbow," and takes elements from surf clubs and Pacific coasts. "The narrative of this show is that it's kind of like a souvenir of our trip to Hawaii," Tajer tells PAPER.

But it's also about a feeling that's particularly geared toward our times. As different parts of the world slowly come out of the prolonged lockdowns, the general mood is one of uncertainty. Which is why Tajer wanted this collection be a love letter to the world in need of some light.

"We were very much into the idea of after-COVID and how even more we always cling to the idealist type of thinking and the love of nature, architecture and culture in general," he adds. "I think we can bring a message of hope."

The French/Moroccan designer has already had a pivotal year, winning part of the LVMH Prize and designing a sold-out collaboration with New Balance. Though he's had to change gears and adopt a visual format this season, you can expect to see the brand's signature use of bold colors, vibrant prints and luxurious silks.

It will all culminate tomorrow, July 11, when Casablanca will unveil its Spring 2021 digital presentation on YouTube, Instagram and the Paris Fashion Week site starting at 10:30 AM ET. You can also catch the video, below.