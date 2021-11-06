Los Angeles it-girls and influencers Victoria and Sofia Villarroel collaborated with New York's The M Jewelers for a special destination-inspired jewelry collection.

The sisters, who are known as part of Kylie Jenner's inner circle, are sharing their story through the pieces in the new line. Each item draws design ideas from the different places the two have lived in and called "home" for a time — from their time growing up in Mexico, Trinidad, Tobago and Texas — before finally landing in California.

"We both love jewelry and wanted to create staple pieces that you can layer and wear every day. All of the pieces in our collection make any outfit stand out and can pull a look completely together," they said in a press release. The collection includes the Bahamas Beaded Belly Chain, the Dallas Engraved Bracelet and the Caracas Hoop, just to name a few.

In an exclusive statement to PAPER, the Villarroel sisters added, "Jewelry has always been a big part of our everyday lives. We both compliment each other's jewelry game very well, Sofia always killing it with her earrings, and Victoria always wearing the cutest necklaces and rings. Creating our collection has been such a fun and special process, and we are so happy to see our family, friends, and followers wear it all!"

The collection officially drops on Tuesday, November 9. See more photos in the gallery below.