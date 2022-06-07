It doesn't get more gay on Pride Month than Cher, which makes her new Pride capsule collection with Versace all the more fitting. (Donatella Versace, after all, is a staunch LGBTQ+ ally herself — she's posing with a rainbow flag in her current Instagram profile picture.)

After teaming up with Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation for a Pride capsule last year, Versace is once again going with another gay ally and icon. The "CHERSACE" capsule is simple enough — black t-shirts, socks and a cap emblazoned with the rainbow Medusa medallion and logo — though, if you really wanna go all out, there's a t-shirt that's diamante-embellished if you can cough up $3,350 (the rest are all under $500).

“It has always been my dream to collaborate with Cher, and it’s finally come true!" Donatella said in a statement. "I’m delighted that we can support such a brilliant charity that has such a positive impact, particularly on young people.”

Cher was equally as praising: "Donatella and I have been dear friends for a lifetime," she said. "It just felt right for our very first collaboration to be one about LGBTQ Pride and celebrating a community that means so incredibly much to both of us. We wanted to make a fun collection supporting a good cause, and we hope you like it.”

This time, a portion of proceeds are benefiting Gender Spectrum, a charity that works to create gender sensitive and inclusive environments for all children and teens. Actor Jake Bongiovi (son of Jon Bon Jovi and boyfriend of Millie Bobby Brown) announced the news in a fun CHERSACE video, when you can see below.