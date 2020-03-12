Tom Hanks has confirmed that both he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted to his Instagram, Hanks revealed that he and Wilson are currently in Australia. However, after feeling "a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," as well as experiencing a slight fever and chills, their tests determined that they had contracted COVID-19.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" Hanks said, before adding, "We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

According to Deadline reports that the two are in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, in which Hanks plays Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Not only that, but in a subsequent statement, Warner Brothers confirmed a production member working on the biopic had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual," the company wrote in a statement. "The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

See Hanks' Instagram post, below.