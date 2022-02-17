Hold your purse strings tight ladies because TMZ reports that Simon Leviev, better known as “The Tinder Swindler,” is eager to parlay his new notoriety into Hollywood superstardom. His first move? Signing with Gina Rodriguez, the Los Angeles-based manager who reps TV reality stars, like Mama June.

So what does he plan to do now that he has a team behind him? Well according to close sources, Leviev has already mapped out his next moves — doubling down on his image, and antics, with a dating show, book and podcast.

In case you're unfamiliar with the story of the "Tinder Swindler," a recent Netflix documentary exposed Leviev's ploys using the ubiquitous dating app. The Tinder Swindler explains how Leviev would meet women on Tinder, lure them in by flaunting a lavish lifestyle and once they were interested in pursuing the relationship, he would somehow convince them to "loan" him money. (Of course, as the title suggests, it wasn't really a loan so much as it was a con.)

When he was arrested in 2019, he allegedly sweet talked his way into over $10 million from victims, though he'd only go on to serve five months of a 15-month prison sentence.

Taking to Instagram attempting to clear his name — crying defamation, Leviev denies the claims, writing: “If I was a fraud why would I act on Netflix I mean they should have arrested me when we were still shooting. It’s high time the ladies start saying the truth. If you can’t give them world they’ll turn yours to hell.”

Leviev has since been banned from Tinder and Hinge, so at the very least, he'll have less options with which to grift. But maybe those days are behind him, now that he has his eyes set on larger cash sums by way of Hollywood.