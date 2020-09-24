A new TikTok trend in which participants dress up as ghosts has sparked a fierce online debate.
With the end of the pandemic nowhere in sight and just a month until Halloween, teens have apparently begun posing in white bedsheets under the #GhostPhotoshoot hashtag. That said, the shoots have also since incurred a fair amount of criticism due to the costume-in-question's resemblance to the Ku Klux Klan uniform.
Granted, while the bedsheet ghost costume has been around for a while and doesn't feature a pointed hood, a number of people argued that the photo shoots were still "tone-deaf" and "insensitive" — especially amidst the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.
"I can imagine the diversity behind these sheets isnt very different than the color of the sheets they're behind," as one commenter noted, while another person said that, "If i saw a group of people dressed up like this, i would run for my life."
Meanwhile, others defended the trend by saying that there was nothing "malicious in kids putting on old-timey ghost costumes and taking pics with friends."
However, the conversation surrounding Ghost Photoshoots came to a head on Monday after a Twitter thread by New York Times culture reporter, Taylor Lorenz, went viral.
After being criticized for featuring mostly white people, Lorenz subsequently defended herself by posting several videos of POC participants.
"People of all races and backgrounds are participating in this trend. It's a fun spooky Halloween thing that's easy to do and safe in COVID times," she said. "Please stop trying to cancel ghosts."
Still, as people like writer Nylah Burton wrote, Lorenz's adamant defense felt like a belittlement of all "the trauma and the impact this could have on actual Black folk like me, whose families have actually been terrorized by the Klan."
And while Lorenz eventually apologized for offending people on Twitter and in an interview with the Daily Dot, the Ghost Photoshoots have continued to spur discussion on Twitter.
See what else people are saying about them, below.
