While we're still waiting to see if America's Next Top Model will ever grace our screens again, another model search reality show is coming in to fill the void — though this one is all about fabulous, plus-size beauties.

Announced this morning, "Thick House" will be hosted by former ANTM plus-size contestant Toccara Jones. The series, produced by Sickbird Productions and presented by The Shade Room, will debut exclusively on Facebook Watch and will also feature stylists EJ King and Kelly Augustine as judges.

"[The judges] are looking for the next viral modeling sensation to cultivate a hot new fan base," reads the show's synopsis. "Seven diverse plus-sized glamazons compete to impress the panel of catwalking judges and special guests [as they] navigate the modeling industry in the age of social media."

"Thick House" will premiere on May 16 at 4pm PST on Facebook Watch.