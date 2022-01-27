One of Taylor Swift's stalkers crashed his car into her NYC home.

According to TMZ, the unidentified man was driving the wrong way down the street early Thursday morning when he stopped in front of her Tribeca apartment building. He then reportedly backed his car into the building, hitting both the wall and a nearby fire hydrant.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the man then exited the vehicle before approaching the intercom and attempting to rip it out while rambling about Taylor. He was arrested by the NYPD and will possibly face charges for criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated. The insiders claim he was drunk and refused to leave until he spoke with the star. For now though, he's in a hospital for what was likely a psychiatric evaluation.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Swift's stalkers have crossed major boundaries, as multiple men have been arrested for trespassing at the same NYC building, her Rhode Island estate and her LA mansion, spurring her to put up signs that say, "I knew you were trouble when you walked in" and "no trespassing" outside of her properties.