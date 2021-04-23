Both pop music and fashion have embraced the revival of '80s-inspired disco style the past year, and a common thread is the widespread usage of neon, from Miley Cyrus's "Midnight Sky" to Jackson Wang's "LMLY" to Christian Dior's Fall 2021 disco night in Shanghai. Riding on this dance-floor craze, global home & décor brand Yellowpop and NYC-based accessories designer Susan Alexandra have collaborated to launch an exclusive collection of neon signs.

The collection is inspired by the New York-based accessories label's lively, cheerful spirit, with five LED neon signs reflecting her signature playfulness and craftsmanship. And a diverse range of graphics across the signage — letterings, butterfly, bouquet, abstract art and a window — beckons to be hung in a living room or a dance floor for a disco-themed night.

"I have always been told that SA jewelry and handbags 'light up a room' and now I have the opportunity to literally light up a room! I am so excited to debut these special, dazzling, incandescent beauties. The goal here is to make your every day more joyous and I feel we achieved that with this collection!" says Susan Korn, founder and creative director of Susan Alexandra.

Additionally, to celebrate the launch of the collaboration, Yellowpop and Susan Alexandra have organized a city-wide scavenger hunt from April 23 to April 25, where each sign from the collection will be placed at five of New York's iconic landmarks. Hints for where to find the signs will be posted on Susan Alexandra's Instagram account (@susan_alexandra). The first person to capture and share all five signs will win a sign from the collection.