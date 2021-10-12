Just in time for National Coming Out Day, DC comics has announced that the newest Superman, Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent, is set to come out as bisexual in the forthcoming issues of the comic.

In an upcoming issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El., Jon Kent will follow in his father's footsteps falling for a reporter and hacktivist, Jay Nakamura, culminating in a kiss. According to a description of the upcoming issue, "following a scene where Superman (Jon Kent) mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can, Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel."

"Over the years in this industry, it probably won't surprise you to hear I've had queer characters and storylines rejected. I felt like I was letting down people I loved every time this happened," Superman writer Tom Taylor told IGN. "When I was asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a new #1 for the DC Universe, I knew replacing Clark with another straight white savior could be a real opportunity missed. I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, is coming out."

Both Taylor and artist John Timms have experience working with another one of DC universe's bicons, Harley Quinn, having already worked on the series, Injustice: Gods Among Us, and her eponymous monthly series. Timms went on to add "I'm incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son of Kal-El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces,"

Jon Kent's coming out comes as the latest addition to the pink wave that has been washing over the comics industry. Recently, Tim Drake who is the current incarnation of Batman's sidekick Robin also came out as bisexual and even went out on a wholesome date with a guy. They both join a growing cast of LGBTQ+ superheroes over on the Marvel side of things including Bobby Drake as Iceman, Jean-Paul Beaubier as Northstar, Billy Kaplan as Wiccan, Hulking, Midnighter, Apollo and the franchise's latest addition and first ever gay Captain America, Aaron Fischer.