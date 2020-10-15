Even though Storm King may be turning 60, the art center's had to switch up their big celebration this year for obvious reasons. So instead of their annual gala, Storm King is hosting a benefit auction with some amazing items up for sale — though if you're interested, act fast, because bidding ends today.

Hosted in partnership with Artsy, the online event — which is raising money for the museum's exhibitions and public programs — will feature pieces from artists Chakaia Booker, Alyson Shotz, Mark Dion, Alice Aycock and Zhang Huan.

That said, art isn't the only thing on the auction block as the museum is also offering a luxurious weekend getaway in the Hudson Valley, which includes a two-night stay at a nearby mid–century mansion, a guided tour of the art center grounds, farm-to-table breakfasts, and more.

But even if you don't win the upstate mini-vacation, you'll still have the ability to reserve a gourmet champagne picnic by Ruinart as part of your Storm King experience — and so with all of that on the table, why not make a bid?

Check out all the info about the auction, here.