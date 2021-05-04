Much of the crazy '00s gossip lore surrounding Paris Hilton is, against all odds, true. Yes, she really did launch her showbiz career by taking ownership of a leaked sex tape called 1 Night in Paris. Yes, the New York Post really did use the headline "BIMBO SUMMIT" to describe a paparazzi photo of her, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears in a car together. And yup, she once employed Kim Kardashian as an assistant.

But one image that has long been synonymous with Hilton's iconoclastic streak as a famous-for-being-famous tabloid socialite was actually photoshopped. And in 2021, she would really like people to know it.

Here's the truth. Back during the Hilton Peak of 2005, paparazzo Vince Flores captured a joyful photo of the heiress attending a Las Vegas party while wearing a slogan tank top emblazoned with the words "Stop Being Desperate." A few years later, someone on Tumblr photoshopped the text to read, "Stop Being Poor." The edit quickly became a popular reaction image around the internet, especially when sharing articles about Republican economic policy.

Obviously, the whole "eat the rich" sentiment was so believably obnoxious on Hilton's part that few questioned its providence.

But having just turned 40, Hilton might be getting tired of her eternal association with America's cruel ruling class. Last night, she took to TikTok to set the record straight.

"I never wore that shirt," Hilton explains to shocked followers. "This was completely Photoshopped. Everyone thinks it's real, but that's not the truth. Don't believe everything you read."

So there you have it! Paris Hilton never asked you to stop being poor, she just wanted you to chill out in your dating life. For the record, though, she is reportedly worth a cool $300 million.