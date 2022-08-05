It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Doechii & Rico Nasty — "Swamp Bitches"

Rising TDE rapper Doechii joins forces with Rico Nasty on "Swamp Bitches," a raw, industrial rap track that finds Doechii spitting what feels like a hundred words a minute.

Frankie Cosmos — "One Year Stand"

The first single from Frankie Cosmos’ forthcoming album, Inner World Peace, is minimal and impressionistic — a collection of small features that coalesce into a vivid landscape.

The 1975 — "Happiness (Dance Floor Edit)"

“Happiness” is vintage 1975 — lovelorn, '80s-inspired dance pop delivered with an acerbic tongue and an impeccable sense for melody.

Madonna & Saucy Santana — "MATERIAL GWORRLLLLLLLL!"

Madonna has been in the mood to update her classics for a few months now. She’s been releasing new versions of "Frozen" throughout the year and now she’s redone "Material Girl" with Saucy Santana, superimposing the original’s vibe over a sharp bounce track.

Princess Chelsea — "The Forest"

So much of Princess Chelsea’s best music is about the nature of making art — puncturing the starving artist myth or, on "All I Need To Do," writing an ode to art making itself. "The Forest" continues in that vein, painting writer’s block as a treacherous landscape to push through.

Carly Rae Jepsen — "Beach House"

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new single, "Beach House," is surprisingly sharp-tongued — a delightfully cynical song about the endless parade of losers that want to date her.

Royel Otis — "Motels"

"Motels" is the nostalgic, rose-tinted at the heart of Royel Otis’ new Bar N Grill EP — a love song about being in it for the long-haul and seeing the way someone changes over time.

Ela Minus & DJ Python — "Pájaros en Verano"

The first single from Ela Minus and DJ Python’s forthcoming collaborative EP is a glittering love song that combines Minus’ great sense for hooks with Python’s glacial atmospherics.

Calvin Harris, Shenseea & Charlie Puth — "Obsessed"

Shenseea and Charlie Puth on a track together shouldn’t work, but somehow it does — especially when Puth goes full '70s crooner towards the song’s end. It’s weird and it’s great.

The Killers — "boy"

The Killers reunite with Stuart Price, one of their greatest collaborators, on "boy," a gossamer vignette of Brandon Flowers’ childhood that’s heady and sensitive.