It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Alex Chapman & Kim Petras — "Horsey"

The ridiculous "Horsey" is Alex Chapman and Kim Petras at their zany finest, finding the pair paying tribute to weirdo club classics like “Barbara Streisand” while keeping intact Petras’ spirit as a champion of the pop avant-garde.

Harry Styles — "Late Night Talking"

This neon-toned highlight from Harry Styles’ new album Harry’s House combines his classic songwriting influences with an appealingly modern sensibility, resulting in one of the most distinctive Harry Styles singles ever.

Grace Ives — "Angel Of Business"

The new single from Grace Ives recalls fellow electro-pop contemporaries like Empress Of and Banoffee, a piece of simmering R&B that’s given heft and grit by the song’s industrial-leaning production.

Flume & Oklou — "Highest Building"

The opening track from Flume’s new album Palaces, featuring the vocal talents of rising French star Oklou, opens the chapter of a new era of Flume with an appropriate sense of scale, building to an almighty peak.

Soccer Mommy — "Bones"

On "Bones," Soccer Mommy takes a familiar indie rock sound and destabilizes it totally, the song’s halting rhythm creating a sense of palpable tension.

Post Malone & Roddy Ricch — "Cooped Up"

"Cooped Up" is a more low-key single than we’re used to from Post Malone, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still hooky as hell. Even when he’s toning things down, Posty has one of the best senses for melody in the game.

KH — "Looking At Your Pager"

“Looking At Your Pager” finds Kieran Hebden going stadium sized and refusing to look back. Building to a starry, impossibly saturated climax, it’s one of the beloved producer’s most invigorating tracks ever.

Kylie Minogue & Peggy Gou — "Can’t Get You Out Of My Head – Peggy Gou’s Midnight Remix"

Woman of the moment Peggy Gou turns “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” into a retro heater with this “Midnight Remix,” a passing of the baton from one futurist pop diva to a futurist pop diva/producer in waiting.

Liss & Nilüfer Yanya — "Boys In Movies"

"Boys In Movies," fittingly, feels like it should soundtrack the next great teen rom-com. It’s a cozy, deeply catchy indie-pop song that harkens back to the age of iconic folk-rock bands like The Maccabees and The Kooks.

Diana Ross & Tame Impala — "Turn Up The Sunshine"

It’s kind of insane that this song, from the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack, even exists — but it does, and, in that, it’s kind of miraculous. Although it’s neither artist’s best work, it still provides remarkable proof of each musician’s raw talent.