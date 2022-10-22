Youtuber Sophia Grace Brownlee, who rose to internet fame after a 2011 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, is now pregnant.

The 19-year-old former child rapper, who lives in Essex, England, made the announcement on her popular Youtube channel, which she launched after a brief music career. "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Sophia Grace says in the video set against a background of pink and blue balloons. "I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."

Sophia Grace reveals that the news came as a bit of surprise to her. “I was very shocked when I first found out,” she explains. “I've got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it. I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have.” The Youtube star also shared an ultrasound image of the baby, and says that she found out the gender — but won't be doing a reveal until a later video.

It's been just over a decade since Sophia Grace first charmed the world with her iconic appearance on Ellen Degeneres' talk show, in which she and her cousin Rosie performed "Super Bass" alongside surprise guest Nicki Minaj. To date, the video has accumulated 43 million views.

The duo would go on to becoming recurring guests, making their final appearance as teens during the final season of the show, and reprising the performance that made them famous.