It definitely seems like Shawn Mendes is a Marvel stan.

On Monday, the 2022 Met Gala brought out some of Hollywood's biggest stars, not to mention some pretty jaw-dropping interpretations of this year's "Gilded Glamour" theme. And one of the celebs who made a big splash with their outfit was none other than the Wonder singer, but it wasn't exactly for the reason you'd think.

Taking to the red carpet in a Tommy Hilfiger look, Mendes definitely followed the prompt in a maroon and navy overcoat that gave major "dandy in Gilded Age New York" vibes thanks to the cut, ornamental buttons and upturned collar. However, that wasn't really most people's immediate reaction, as far more fans just thought he looked straight out of a movie and, needless to say, didn't hesitate to use the moment to crack some jokes on Twitter.

First came a wave of comparisons to Beauty and the Beast's Gaston, with several fans (and even IMDb) saying it gave "Gaston vibes" or "Gaston in Les Mis before he returns home to try it with Belle in Beauty and the Beast."

"Why I started singing this in my head when I saw Shawn Mendes #MetGala look?," as one person wrote before quoting the animated meathead's signature song, “No one's slick as Gaston / No one's quick as Gaston / No one's neck's as incredibly thick as Gaston's."

SHAWN IS GIVING GASTON VIBES FOR ME, tbh I love it!! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XjmlS3J45a — Blake Lively fan account (@fleurenjuin) May 3, 2022

Shawn Mendes giving me “Gaston in Les Mis before he returns home to try it with Belle in Beauty and the Beast” and I’m kinda here for it #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8uSbpdGmAi — Tilly Pearce (@tillyjeanette) May 2, 2022

Why I started singing this in my head when I saw Shawn Mendes #MetGala look? “No one's slick as Gaston No one's quick as Gaston 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

No one's neck's as incredibly thick as Gaston”☠️ https://t.co/NKTIddQLLK — Freddy👩🏿‍🎨🎨 (@iamfreddy_) May 3, 2022

Granted, the vast majority of online commenters seemed to think Mendes bore a stronger resemblance to Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel superhero, Dr. Strange. Likely due to Dr. Strange's maroon cape and blue robes, it was pretty easy to see how they came to that conclusion in between the two outfits' eerily similar hues and color blocking.

"Do you think Shawn Mendes’ stylist is a marvel stan?," a person wrote, while others chimed in with quips about Mendes "coming to the met gala in Dr Strange cosplay" alongside references to Marvel's upcoming movie, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And even Cinemark Theatres joined in on the fun by posting a diptych photo of Mendes and Dr. Strange alongside the caption, "We can't unsee it."

Do you think Shawn Mendes’ stylist is a marvel stan pic.twitter.com/0bmi6dImLu — Sydney (@sydthekid2430) May 2, 2022

not shawn mendes coming to the met gala in Dr Strange cosplay 😭 pic.twitter.com/E8AxbEUFbr — Bryce (@BryceMinajz) May 2, 2022

confirmed: Shawn Mendes will debut in “Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/GD91cH7HI5 — Scarlet Witch #1 fan (@diana_lu_g) May 3, 2022

You mean Dr. Shawn Strange? — The Truth (@udemeeebong) May 3, 2022

Now, we just have to wait for Marvel and Cumberbatch to comment. But until then, you can check out our entire round up of every "Gilded Glamour" Met Gala look here.