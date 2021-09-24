Forget New York Fashion Week, the Savage x Fenty red carpet is the outfit inspiration we need this Fall.

After a chaotic month of ongoing red carpets, we have to admit we're a bit tired of seeing the girls in back-to-back couture gowns. Sure, we love a dramatic moment, but what's better than Rihanna in lacy, black stockings?

Last night, Rih and friends showed up and out on Jeff's payroll in both Los Angeles and New York (we love a bi-costal woman!). A-list talent and friends of the house came together for one of fashion's most inclusive, diverse and scandalous shows.The Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show is set to be the brand's most elaborate yet, with sneak peaks giving us a glimpse behind the illustrious velvet curtain that the Barabados-native has made her name off of. Make Rihanna the Artistic Director of Amazon... quickly!

Savage x Fenty's immerse catwalks have been stepping on our necks for quite some time now, with the hour-long special making the case for wine-fueled streaming parties everywhere. This year's installment features Nas, Normani, Daddy Yankee, Ricky Martin, BIA, and Jazmine Sullivan as well as it-girls like Princess Gollum, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Precious Lee, Gottmik and Soo Joo Park, among others.

This year, the show is set to revolve around Hollywood glamour, per Entertainment Tonight. According to the star, the 2021 installment may be the best yet. "Even now I'm thinking, okay, so how to top this one next year? You know, you're already thinking about that because that's really the challenge to make it bigger and better and more inclusive every year," Rihanna told reporters. "But, you know, we somehow manage to pull it off every year, and I'm so excited and thrilled about how we elevated this year's show." As Mo'Nique would say, I would like to see it.

The party started in LA, where the show's models and performers reunited for the glamorous event. The woman of the hour wore a yellow rhinestone-embellished mini-dress while starlets like Vanessa Hudgens and Jade Novah repped the lingerie line.

Photo via Getty/ Emma McIntyre Rihanna

At the Glass House in NY, celebs like Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak and TikTok star Olivia Ponton showed their support for the self-made fashion mogul. Our girl wore a full-black ensemble with a matching lace miniskirt and sheer thigh-high tights.

Photo via Getty/ Kevin Mazur Rihanna

The Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 runway show premieres September 24 on Amazon Prime video streaming services.