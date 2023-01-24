Sam Smith Keeps Getting Kicked Off Dating Apps

Sam Smith cannot catch a break when it comes to dating apps.

According to a new interview, the singer hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to convincing apps like Tinder and Hinge that it's actually them looking for love and not an impersonator. “I never did Grindr,” Smith told ET Canada. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” However, despite having their accounts unceremoniously deleted, Smith did admit that they didn't go through the extra step of verifying their profiles: “I should have done that," they said.

It's not the first time Smith has mentioned their struggles with the apps. They previously opened up to Andy Cohen back in 2020 about getting booted off Hinge, explaining "they chucked me off of it after one night 'cause they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me." Cohen was quick to remind Smith that he'd suggested Tinder for this reason, because Cohen has "someone who can get you on there and verify you," although it seems like Smith never ended up taking the host's advice. At the time, Hinge did issue a public apology and even offered to verify their profile if Smith ever wanted to give the app a second chance.

If they were ever to give it another shot, Smith did say that they would likely dedicate their dating profile to their love of their dog Velma. “She taught me how to love,” Smith said. “I really feel like I don’t think I loved anyone other than my family and friends and stuff. She’s really taught me that. I miss her loads, by the way; I haven’t seen her in ages.”

Smith might not have to worry about dating apps much longer if the rumors that they are dating Christian Cowan are to be believed. The singer and fashion designer were spotted together last week walking arm-in-arm through SoHo, with Smith most notably giving Cowan a tender kiss on the head. Smith and Cowan were previously spotted together with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in December for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. Smith also had Cowan in-tow at a recent tattoo appointment, with the designer hanging out while the musician appeared to get some sort of red plant inked on their right forearm.