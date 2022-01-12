TikTok Star Rory Teasley Allegedly Strangled to Death by Boyfriend
TikTok Star Rory Teasley Allegedly Strangled to Death by Boyfriend

Sandra Song
2h

Rory Teasley, a.k.a. too2pump4tv, has died. He was 28.

On Thursday, authorities responded to a 911 call made by the TikTok star's boyfriend of 10 years, Docquen Jovo Watkins. Upon arriving at a Pontiac, Michigan apartment, deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office found Teasley unconscious and not breathing. He was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to local news outlet Click on Detroit, Watkins allegedly strangled Teasley to death after the couple had an argument over a video game called Overwatch. When questioned by police, Watkins apparently told them that Teasley was "sleeping" on the couch.

A true social media maven, Teasley's main platform was TikTok, where he amassed more than 200,000 followers for his dance and comedy videos. He was also a popular Instagram creator who was known to his 62,000 fans as "Everybody Gay Best Friend Rory" and posted under the handle "2Pump4TV."

@too2pump4tv Getting Old A Mf 😭😭😭🤣🤣‼️😩 #Fyp #ForYouPage #2Pump4Tv #Old #routine #journaling #bye2021 #fitcheck #2021recap ♬ Floor Cracking (Building Wall Ceiling Ground Concrete House Crack Noise Clip) [Sound Effect] - Finnolia Sound Effects

Watkins has since been charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at Oakland County Jail without bail. He is due in court for a probably cause conference on January 18 and scheduled for a preliminary examination on Jan. 25.

Read Click on Detroit's full report here.

Photos via TikTok / @too2pump4tv

