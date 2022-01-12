TikTok Star Rory Teasley Allegedly Strangled to Death by Boyfriend

Rory Teasley, a.k.a. too2pump4tv, has died. He was 28.

On Thursday, authorities responded to a 911 call made by the TikTok star's boyfriend of 10 years, Docquen Jovo Watkins. Upon arriving at a Pontiac, Michigan apartment, deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office found Teasley unconscious and not breathing. He was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to local news outlet Click on Detroit, Watkins allegedly strangled Teasley to death after the couple had an argument over a video game called Overwatch. When questioned by police, Watkins apparently told them that Teasley was "sleeping" on the couch.

A true social media maven, Teasley's main platform was TikTok, where he amassed more than 200,000 followers for his dance and comedy videos. He was also a popular Instagram creator who was known to his 62,000 fans as "Everybody Gay Best Friend Rory" and posted under the handle "2Pump4TV."

Watkins has since been charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at Oakland County Jail without bail. He is due in court for a probably cause conference on January 18 and scheduled for a preliminary examination on Jan. 25.

