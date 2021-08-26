Ron Jeremy has been indicted by a Los Angeles grand jury on 33 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women over the past 23 years.

On Wednesday, the porn star pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Supreme Court to all of the allegations, which supposedly took place from 1996 to 2019 with victims ranging in age from 15 to 51. The indictment comes after a grand jury was given further evidence and listened testimony from alleged victims last week.

Related | How to Support the Recovery of Sexual Assault Survivors

Charges against him include 12 counts of rape, 7 counts of forcible oral copulation, 6 counts of sexual battery by restraint, 2 counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, 4 counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object. He also faces 1 count each of a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, assault with intent to commit rape and sodomy by use of force, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

According to CNN, Jeremy has been held at LA's Twin Towers Correction Facility on a bond of $6.6 million for the past year after also pleading not guilty with almost identical charges in October 2020. If convicted, he faces over 300 years in prison.

"His position is the same [as] when the criminal complaint was filed," his attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, told the outlet. "He is innocent of all charges."

Meanwhile, LA County District Attorney George Gascón said his intent with the case was to support sexual assault survivors emotionally, physically and mentally, while also ensuring that they feel safe coming forward.

"Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation," he said in a statement. "We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes."

Jeremy's next court appearance is scheduled for October 12.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.