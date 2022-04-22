For his first time performing at Coachella, Tucker Pillsbury, aka Role Model, brought his signature pop rock look to the festival — a custom RM black leather jacket by Tucker and Nick Holiday, black pants from Our Legacy and Dr. Martens shoes.

His checkered Raf Simons x Fred Perry shirt came off when it was time to go onstage. Having just attended shows from Burberry and Givenchy, the musician is quickly becoming a fashion industry-favorite. Go inside his Coachella photo diary from Weekend One, below.

Ugly ugly trailer, bad bad bitch.

Photography: Role Model