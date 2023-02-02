While it seems like every year, some people get upset with certain acts being left out of the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations, 2023 does its best to make everyone happy.

It's a pretty stacked list with a lot of variety, and a good chunk of artists are first-time nominees such as hip-hop legend Missy Elliott, country badass Willie Nelson, icon George Michael and a rare double nom for Joy Division and New Order.

There are also some familiar names of people who have been nominated before but were not inducted such as Kate Bush, who might finally get her long-deserved induction after reintroducing generations of people to "Running Up That Hill" thanks to Stranger Things, hip-hop revolutionaries A Tribe Called Quest, grunge pioneers Soundgarden and protest rockers Rage Against the Machine.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

But remember, being nominated doesn't mean you'll get inducted. Ballots will be sent to over a thousand people ranging from historians to musicians and other members of the music industry to consider each artist's impact, body of work, length of career and more. After that, they announce the nominees in May. Let's hope Soundgarden finally gets inducted.

And if you're wondering if BTS is eligible any time soon, you'll have to wait. Artists can only be eligible 25 years after their first commercial recording.

Below, check out a complete list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees and cast your fan ballot here.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Nominees:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow *

Missy Elliott *

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order *

Cyndi Lauper *

George Michael *

Willie Nelson *

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes *

Warren Zevon * * = first time being nominated