EDM producer, Rezz, and rising pop phenom, Dove Cameron, are back with a brand new music video for their recent collab, "Taste of You."

Released late last month, the dark electro churner sees the two join forces for the first time, blending Cameron's pop vocals with Rezz's throbbing basslines and electrified synths for explosive results.



Now getting an equally moody and seductive visual for the track directed by Felicity Heath, the new visual sees the pair subverting classic slasher flick tropes with Cameron crashing her car late at night on a remote wooded road being stalked by glow of Rezz's trademark light-up glasses only to take a sensual and electrifying twist at the end.

"Making this video was the most fun I've ever had making a video before," Rezz gushes. "Dove is amazing and was great to be able to feel like an actress for the day." Cameron echoes a similar sentiment, saying "Working with Rezz was way too much fun.Something about shooting from sun down to sun rise in middle of nowhere with no service in abandoned town really bonds you for life!"

As if the bisexual lighting wasn't already enough of a tip off, the video's climactic makeout moment takes on special significance for Cameron who's recently come out as bi. "I've hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody," Cameron said, appearing on the cover last month of Gay Times. "I think it was very important that I did that for myself and also for my young fans who are so impressionable. They might not feel like they can see themselves in their idols."

Watch the PAPER premiere of the official video for Rezz and Dove Cameron's "Taste of You," below.