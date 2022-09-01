Inspired by 1970s footballers and their extravagant lives on and off the field, PUMA and Palomo Spain have teamed up to create a retro, gender-neutral capsule collection. The collection draws from Palomo Spain’s silhouettes designed to bring a modern edge to an iconic era of sports fashion.

“My goal with this collaboration was to bring our over-the-top vibes over to PUMA, while stepping out of my comfort zone by designing sports clothes,” Founder and Creative Director of Palomo Spain, Alejandro Gómez Palomo, says in a press release. “That’s what led me to subtly reference Johan Cruyff, the ultimate '70s football icon who is also the perfect embodiment of the Palomo Spain aesthetic in sport.”

Palomo, who has yet to delve into sportswear, was excited to collaborate with a company like PUMA that has the means to do so. “[PUMA] allowed us to approach the collection in a much more technical way than usual,” he noted.

Heiko Desens, the Global Creative Director for PUMA describes the partnership in a press release: “Palomo Spain’s take on fashion is always warm and welcoming, whether through his choice of colors, materials or references – its sense of rebelliousness, defiance of stereotypes and celebration of self expression is also what PUMA stands for.”

The pieces are high-quality, featuring technical design meant to be worn by all genders, and are filled with subtle nods to retro footballer culture. The color palette is vintage and muted — a 70s kaleidoscope dream; the pieces range from white, navy blue, burgundy and vivid yellow. The silhouettes include bell bottom track pants and an all-over PUMA x Palomo Spain logo print windbreaker alongside athletic tank tops and nylon shorts. For shoes, the collaboration reimagines classic shapes like the Weekend sneaker and Nitefox Loafer.

The gender-neutral collection, which ranges in price from $40-$450 will be available in the coming weeks at PUMA.com and palomospain.com, and in-store at select PUMA retailers.