Inauguration Day has made an unlikely star out of one man: The Disinfector-in-Chief.

During the ceremony broadcast on Wednesday, all eyes were obviously on President Biden and VP Kamala Harris. But given the fact that we're still in a pandemic, the nation also couldn't help but turn their attention to the official podium disinfector's essential work in between all the speeches and performances. And needless to say, it didn't take long for the tweets about our new "American Hero" to start.

Related | Bernie Sanders Is the First Inauguration Meme

"The real star is this podium disinfector," as one person wrote. "He gets so much screen time."

"Shouts to the podium disinfector—the hardest working man on inauguration day," a second tweeted, while a few admirers argued that he should "receive the Medal of Honor" (amongst other accolades) for being "the hardest working man on inauguration day."

Podium Disinfector Guy is an American hero. — Lindsay L Miller (@lindsaylmiller) January 20, 2021

The real star is this podium disinfector, he gets so much screen time 😂 — MELLA (@hellaMELLA) January 20, 2021

Petition for the podium disinfector to receive a Medal of Honor — Catherine Rinaldo (@crinaldo28) January 20, 2021

Shouts to the podium disinfector - the hardest working man on inauguration day — Michael O'Mara (@MOMshomecooking) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, more people wondered how they could land the coveted job, with several joking about how they were looking to apply for the position of Disinfector-in-Chiefs.

How do I get the job as the podium disinfector — Amirah (@amirah___s) January 20, 2021

how does one become the official Inauguration podium disinfector — Colleen Wachenfeld (@colleenwach) January 20, 2021

Next time, I wanna be the podium disinfector! Where do I apply? — Terri Thelin (@mrsthelin) January 20, 2021

Sounds like "podium disinfector" is going to be a big hit at the next career day. Until then though, see what else people are saying about our new national hero, below.

We are even cheering for the podium disinfector. 🤣 — Holly Frey (@surliestgirl) January 20, 2021

shout out to the podium disinfector guy #Inauguration2021 — 🎶☕ Stardust 🍷🎶 (@stardust1006) January 20, 2021

The national podium disinfector for MVP doeee — chaddybe (@chaddybe) January 20, 2021

Who's the Official Disinfector of the Inaugural Podium? — Ruthenator👻🐶😬 (@rudiedudie) January 20, 2021

Can we take a moment to thank the man that keeps disinfecting the podium? You’re doing God’s work (or the CDC’s work but that sounds less grandiose) 👏👏👏🙏 — Nelson (@MarcNelsonBass) January 20, 2021

But who disinfects the podium disinfector? — stephanie gutierrez (@stephaniesits) January 20, 2021