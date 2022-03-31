Patrick Demarchelier has died at 78. The announcement was first made on his official Instagram account. "He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren," the post said.

The French fashion photographer was one of the most sought-after creatives in his field, having shot numerous covers for Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and more for over four decades.

Among his most famous works were his intimate photographs of Princess Diana in the '80s as well as portraits of Janet Jackson, Britney Spears and Madonna, including the latter's famous "Justify My Love" single cover. He also regularly shot campaigns for the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton.

Demarchelier had several pop culture crossover moments as well, including a cameo in the Sex and the City film for Carrie Bradshaw's bridal shoot and the infamous "I have Patrick!" quote from The Devil Wears Prada. He also appeared in the documentary The September Issue to do last-minute photographs for Grace Coddington after the images by Edward Enninful were deemed not sufficient.

In recent years, however, Demarchelier's reputation took a nosedive following sexual assault allegations made by seven models in a 2018 Boston Globe report, leading to Conde Nast cutting ties with him indefinitely. (According to models.com, he's had almost no new work published since.)

In the Instagram post today announcing his death, several of his past collaborators from the fashion world expressed their condolences, including model Amber Valletta, hairstylist Sam McKnight, makeup artist Peter Philips and model Gigi Hadid.

"I’m so sadden by this news," Valletta wrote. "Patrick was one of the first photographers to work with me. He is fashion history and legendary photography. We will miss him. I am sending love and good thoughts to his family."