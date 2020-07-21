No, we haven't blocked you — Instagram has blocked PAPER.

On July 8, 2020, Instagram disabled our account (@papermagazine), due to copyright notices filed by a company called Okularity. Our lawyers allege that Okularity crawls the internet for unauthorized use of images in order to extort account holders.

This is becoming increasingly common. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian to David Beckham are now being sued for posting unauthorized paparazzi photos of themselves, while several highly followed archival Instagram accounts have recently been disabled, as well.

With more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram, PAPER's ability to communicate directly with our audience has been abruptly halted, and at a time when media coverage is more crucial than ever. It has also threatened our business, as so many magazines — and consequently their employees' positions — are facing the financial repercussions of COVID-19.

That is why we are working with our legal team to fight this extortion and regain access to our Instagram account.