Four-time Grammy winner and Grease star Olivia Newton-John passed away today at 73 years old.

In a statement on her instagram, Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, wrote, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

Easterling added that the family asks for donations to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in her memory. The non-profit is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer, which is treatment that Newton-John personally took part in for breast cancer.

The beloved singer and actress revealed her third and most recent battle with cancer back in Sep. 2018, according to CNN. She had been a vocal advocate of cancer awareness since she first overcame breast cancer in 1992. Then in 2013, another diagnosis of the disease prompted her to postpone tours of the US and Canada. Still, as she battled cancer, Newton-John continued pursuing her passion of singing and performing.

Raised in Melbourne, Newton-John started as a country-pop singer in the 70s. In 1978, she became an icon of the decade starring as Sandy in Grease opposite John Travolta. For the most popular movie musical of all time, she sang some of the biggest hits, including duets "You're The One That I Want" and "Summer Nights" with Travolta, along with her solo "Hopelessly Devoted To You."

With massive stardom following the summer romance movie, she went on to release music for decades, amass four Grammy Awards and star in countless films. After losing her sister to brain cancer, Newton-John channeled her talent into a 2016 album “Liv On,” meant to give hope to cancer patients, according to USA Today. The 11-song project sought to support those dealing with grief and healing in connection with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.