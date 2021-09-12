The first in-person round of shows at New York Fashion Week since before the start of the pandemic also means a return to epic parties, intimate cocktail events and other star-studded VIP events. From Dior's exhibit opening night in Brooklyn to Kim Petras and Paris Hilton entertaining the crowd at Saks, here are the NYFW parties everyone was talking about this week.

MAC's Celebration of New Ambassador Saweetie Photos via BFA

The beauty world rushed to NYC's Boom Boom Room Friday night to celebrate Saweetie's new role as the global brand ambassador for MAC Cosmetics — another impressive title for the Icy Girl, who just recently launched her own meal at McDonalds. Names like Ashley Benson, Alton Mason, Ellen Von Unwerth and Law Roach all stopped by, sipping and dancing to DJ Miss Milan as Saweetie herself got behind the bar to pour champagne into guests' flutes. The space was transformed into a whimsical garden, decorated with roses, crystals and an oyster bar. – Justin Moran

UGG and Susanne Bartsch's Cabaret Show Photos via BFA/ Hagop Kalaidjian

UGG held a fabulous cabaret show in Sony Hall with a performance by nightlife fixture Susanne Barstch to celebrate the brand's upcoming "FEEL___" campaign. Attendees included Tommy Dorfman, Benito Skinner, Debby Ryan and Aquaria. "Not only [Susanne] she been an unwavering champion for the LGBTQIA+ communities since the 80s but she also wears Lycra and latex better than anyone I have ever seen," said UGG president Andrea O'Donnell. "She also knows how to throw a great party and I think we all deserve one of those."

Dior's VIP Opening Night for "Designer of Dreams" Exhibit Photos courtesy of Dior

After a successful run in Paris, Dior brought its Designer of Dreams exhibition to the Brooklyn Museum in New York, which iy celebrated with a VIP opening night featuring guests like Gossip Girl's Thomas Doherty, Kacey Musgraves, Liza Koshy and Lorde. For this slightly updated exhibit, a scenographic narrative captures more than seventy years of Dior's work, starting September 1947, just a few months after the New Look, when the couturier flew to the United States and formed a relationship with the country.

Bella Hadid's Celebration of Kin Euphorics Partnership Photos courtesy of IMG

Just before Fashion Week, Bella Hadid was announced as a partner for wellness drink brand Kin Euphonics. The celebration was held on Wednesday inside Spring Studios, with Florals by Fleurotica adorning the room and Kerwin Frost spinning tunes for guests that included Taraji P. Henson, Barbie Ferreira and Halsey. Naturally, Hadid's mom Yolanda and sister Gigi also came out to support.

Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party Photos courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

The tower of champagne flutes and disco ball confetti piñatas one saw upon entering L'Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW party quickly set the tone for what would be a lively and memorable (or not) affair. Sarah Paulson played host for the evening while guests enjoyed a DJ set by Kim Petras and a performance by G-Eazy and a Bottega-clad Kim Petras. Other VIPs included Nikita Dragun, Alan Cumming, Charli XCX, James Harden, Bretman Rock, Tommy Dorfman and Amelia Hamlin.

